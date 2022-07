RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this vehicle?

Riverton Police are searching for a 2011 Dodge Caravan that was recently stolen on Thursday.

The white minivan has unique markers on its rear including “Air Ride” and “ATF” stickers and a wheelchair accessibility ramp attached.

Authorities say the minivan has a Utah license plate with 5T6GS.

(Courtesy of Riverton Police)

If you recognize this vehicle or have additional details on the case, contact Riverton Police at (385) 281-2455 and reference case # RV22-10465.