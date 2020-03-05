Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs announces bid for Salt Lake County mayor

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs announced he will be challenging Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson in the next election.

The mayor made the announcement during the Utah for Responsible Growth Olympia Hills Referendum press conference Wednesday night.

Before making the public announcement Mayor Staggs spoke with ABC4’s Jason Nguyen.

.@RivertonUtahGov Mayor Trent Staggs announces he is running for Salt Lake County Mayor at the #OlympiaHills Referendum Rally. @abc4utah #UTPol pic.twitter.com/vRG2x4RXkD — Jason Nguyen (@FollowWIN) March 5, 2020

“The current county leadership is just not listening to residents,” he said. “They are not empowering cities. They are making it difficult on planning and other pieces.”

The mayor plans to run on smart growth, empowering communities, and fiscal responsibility.

“The Olympia Hills, that was the last strike if you will. I think the first strike being the property tax increase last year. There have been enormous upswings in spending at the county level. I don’t think the fiscal responsibility is their frankly, and then we’ve seen them really try to command and control cities and residents. They don’t empower local communities, which I think is the proper way to govern. And then lastly, the irresponsible growth, there is no smart growth principles that are going on in the county. We should be the ones who are convening helping facilitate looking at all the city plans, the pace of development and trying to really ensure the adequate infrastructure is there in the county for its residents,” says Mayor Staggs.

The mayor says he will run a civil campaign addressing the Salt Lake County Issues adding, “I’m not a career politician. I am someone who has a vested interest in my city, in my community, and I just want to be able to see us make a change there. Actually has leadership that listens and delivers real results.”

