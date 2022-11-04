RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Riverton man who was originally accused of 100 counts of sexual exploitation was sentenced Thursday to just under a year in Salt Lake County Jail and 48 months of probation after accepting a plea deal in a Salt Lake County Third District Court.

Jason Lytton, 41, was indicted on 10 second-degree felony charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, one third-degree felony charge of obstructing justice, and two Class A misdemeanor charges of voyeurism by concealed or disguised electronic equipment.

As part of the plea deal, Lytton was found guilty on one of the sexual exploitation charges and the two voyeurism charges, while the rest were dismissed with prejudice. Lytton’s prison sentence for the sexual exploitation charge was suspended by the courts, instead mandating 48 months of supervised probation. Additionally, Lytton will serve 329 days in Salt Lake County Jail after credit for time already served.

Lytton was also sentenced to having no internet access and will have to complete a cognitive behavior treatment program, a mental health evaluation, as well as participate in a parenting class and abide by Group A Sex Offender conditions.

Lytton was originally arrested in October 2021, after a person helping him set up a Venmo account found “hundreds” of pictures of naked girls, ages ranging from 8 to 15 years old. Lytton admitted to the person that he “had a problem.” Riverton Police Detectives searched Lytton’s phone and found over 1,000 images and multiple homemade videos featuring young girls.