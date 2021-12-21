Riverton Hospital is wrapping up newborns in Christmas stockings

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – As is Intermountain Riverton Hospital tradition, the babies are being wrapped in Christmas stockings before going back to their parents this holiday season.

The labor and delivery nurses have been wrapping up newborns in Christmas stockings as part of a tradition started back in 2009.

“We typically have about 12 deliveries in a day at Riverton Hospital,” said Mildora Leerhoff, labor and delivery nurse manager at the hospital. “Bundling babies in stockings is a favorite holiday activity for our nurses, who look forward to bringing a little extra cheer to our new moms in December each year. Families always love that little extra keepsake gift to take home for their little ones,” she added.

Here are some photos of the Christmas cheer: