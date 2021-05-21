Riverton home, vehicle destroyed in overnight fire

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Riverton home was destroyed in a Thursday night fire.

At around 10:30 p.m., crews were called to a two-story home near 2100 Rainy Brook Court, about one mile south from the Salt Lake County Equestrian Center.

The blaze prompted an additional response from Bluffdale, Draper, and South Jordan fire departments.

Authorities tell ABC4 they believe the fire started in the garage, but are continuing to investigate the scene. A car also started on fire, and crews were able to protect the rest of the structure while letting the “excessive amounts” of fuel in the vehicle burn off.

“Lots of smoke and flames coming from multiple windows,” PIO Patrick Costin with Unifed Fire Authority tells ABC4.

Crews say there is extensive fire and smoke damage throughout the first and second floors of the home. Six people were living at the residence.