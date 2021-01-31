Riverton community hosts annual HOPE walk for suicide prevention, Saturday

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – Riverton High School students, community members, and neighbors walk together from Riverton High School to Spirit Corner to raise awareness and show support for suicide prevention.

Riverton’s annual HOPE (Hold On. Persuade. Empower.) Walk for Suicide Prevention took place Saturday, January 30 at 9 a.m., near the Riverton High School located at 12476 S Silverwolf Way.

“It is the culminating event of Riverton High School’s HOPE Week and is meant to bring the community together to show support for suicide prevention and awareness,” share event organizers.

The walk then concluded at Spirit Corner at the intersection of Redwood Road and 12600 S in Riverton.

Riverton’s annual HOPE Walk for Suicide Prevention is sponsored by Riverton City, Riverton High School, and Intermountain Riverton Hospital.