RIVERDALE, Utah (ABC4) – A Riverdale woman died Friday night after a standoff with SWAT, police say.

According to a press release, police responded to a Riverdale residence on a report of a gunshot.

The caller reportedly said that his wife had fired a gun inside the home.

When police arrived, the man was outside, and as police approached the residence, they encountered a woman who “retreated back inside the home.”

According the report, moments later, the woman “fired multiple gunshots through the window at officers.”

The officers reportedly took cover and contained the woman to the residence.

The Ogden Metro SWAT team then responded and attempted to contact the woman.

After several attempts to contact the woman with “no success,” the report states that the SWAT team entered the home and found her deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities say no officers fired their weapons during the incident, and no officers were injured.

The name of the deceased suspect is not being released pending family notifications.