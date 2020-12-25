Riverdale shooting leaves man dead, woman critically injured; police search for suspect

RIVERDALE, Utah (ABC4) – A man is dead and a woman is critically wounded following a shooting Christmas morning.

Officers arrived on the scene near 5100 South 1050 West in Riverdale around 3:20 a.m., on reports of shots fired on Friday.

According to Riverdale Police Chief, Scott Brenkman, when Riverdale Police and Weber County Sheriff’s Officers arrived at one of the homes, a critically injured man and woman were discovered.

The man was then rushed to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The condition of the woman remains unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are currently searching for the suspect who is responsible for this crime. Anyone with information regarding this incident can call 801-395-8221 and ask to speak with a Riverdale officer.

ABC4 will update and more information arises.