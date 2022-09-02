RIVERDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Riverdale police officials have stated they have located and arrested 53-year-old Bryce Tyler, who is a suspect wanted for charges in a child rape investigation.

Tyler was safely taken into custody following a traffic stop.

“Bryce has been booked in Weber County Jail on multiple counts of Aggravated Rape of a Child, Forcible Sodomy of a Child, Aggravated Forcible Sexual Abuse of a Child, and Possession of a Firearm by a Restricted Person,” Riverdale police said in a release Friday afternoon.

ORIGINAL STORY: Riverdale police ask for help in locating child rape suspect

SEPTEMBER 2, 2022 // 12:34 PM

RIVERDALE, Utah (ABC4) – The Riverdale Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for investigation in a case of child rape.

On Thursday, police obtained a search warrant for a residence in an effort to locate 53-year-old Bryce Tyler and to search for evidence. Due to Tyler’s criminal history and mitigating factors, the Ogden Metro Swat Team assisted Riverdale PD in carrying out the warrant.

Officials stated in a release that Tyler was not located in the residence and is still at large and known to be possibly armed.

(Courtesy of Riverdale Police Department)

Police are asking the public not to attempt contact with the suspect on their own. Anyone with information regarding Tyler and his potential whereabouts are asked to contact police through the Weber Dispatch at 801-629-8221 or by calling 911.