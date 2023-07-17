SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah health experts and fire officials say there’s been a surge in burn-related injuries during this time of year.

As scorching temperatures sweep across the state, with summer activities in full swing, the University of Utah Health Burn Center and Salt Lake City Fire Department have joined forces to raise awareness about heat-related dangers.

The Burn Center has noticed a significant increase in burn incidents near recreational fires, particularly among pediatric patients.

Dr. Giavonni Lewis, the Medical Director of the U of U Health Burn Center, said their outpatient clinic has experienced a remarkable increase in visits over the past year. They have witnessed over 6,000 visits, marking an increase of almost 2,000 visits in the last two years alone. The majority of these incidents involve younger children and are usually related to burns from fireworks or campfires.

Dr. Lewis attributed the increase in burn incidents to the combination of school being out, people wanting to enjoy the holidays outdoors, and a desire for summer activities. She emphasized the importance of celebrating safely to prevent injuries.

According to Burn Surgeon Chris Lachopelle at the University of Utah, embers from campfires are more likely to cause burn injuries than the flames themselves. Maintaining a three-foot circle of safety around the fire is crucial to ensure children’s safety.

Dr. Lewis also said children often step on apparently extinguished campfires or walk on hot asphalt, which can be much hotter than anticipated.

Fireworks pose another significant risk. Sparklers, for instance, can burn as hot as 4,000 degrees, leading to numerous injuries. Dr. Lachopelle underscores that injuries from fireworks often occur on hands and faces, critical areas that define identity and functionality in society.

While fireworks may seem like a fun way to celebrate holidays and summer, caution should be exercised when handling them.

In case of a minor burn injury, Dr. Lachopelle advises running the burn under cool water and subsequently wrapping it with a dry bandage. However, if burns affect the hands or face, he recommends seeking evaluation at an emergency room.

Captain Shaun Mumedy from the Salt Lake City Fire Department said their intention is not to spoil anyone’s fun by raising awareness, but rather to ensure that everyone has a good time safely. By being aware of what can and cannot be done, individuals can have an injury-free weekend.

With the summer heat wave in full force, it is vital to be aware of the increased risk of burn injuries during this time. By taking precautions such as maintaining a safe distance from fires, handling fireworks responsibly, and practicing proper first aid, individuals can enjoy summer activities while prioritizing safety.