Rise in catalytic converter theft causes Utah Legislature to take action

UTAH (ABC4) – After Jennifer Fegely, a resident of Liberty Wells, heard a loud noise one morning, she got up out of bed to see what was going on.

She described the sound as “grinding concrete,” and assumed that there was some utility work going on in the area.

Fegely went back to bed, yet when her husband was about to leave for work, he realized that there was a problem.

Travis Jones, Fegely’s husband, started up his truck and heard a noise so loud that he knew that something had happened.

His catalytic converter was gone.

Catalytic converter theft increased in Utah by 585% from 2018 to 2021, according to a statewide analysis of police records from the attorney general’s office.

The Legislature is now considering a bill that would better catalog the devices to help curb their resale, de-incentivizing theft.

A catalytic converter is part of a vehicle’s exhaust system, which filters emissions coming out of a car’s tailpipe. Although they are encased in stainless steel, thieves are using everything from portable saws to towing chains so they can rip the converters from vehicles, said Brian Everill, owner of auto-repair company Master Muffler.

The converters contain small amounts of precious metals that have spiked in value lately, which is what he believes has caused the uptick in theft.

“They’ll rip out everything in extreme cases,” Everill said. “It seems like they’ve become more efficient, and less sloppy, in the last year. Which means that whoever is doing it is probably doing a lot of them, and they’re getting better at it.”

Everill joined the ChamberWest Chamber of Commerce last year in support of HB38, a bill that would outline additional penalties for catalytic converter theft and mandate more regulation of the devices.

That tracking would allow pawn shops and other retailers to enter the serial numbers of catalytic converters they receive for resale into a database. Then, if the original owner provides law enforcement with the serial number of their stolen device, police could cross-check it with the database to see if it’s been listed for resale, and potentially determine who brought it in.

“We’re requiring some pretty significant data tracking with the bill,” the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Ryan Wilcox, R-Ogden, said during a November committee meeting.

ChamberWest’s legislative affairs committee created a task force to fight catalytic converter theft, and met with police departments across their communities.