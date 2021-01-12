Ripple’s Drive In owner dies while ‘hiking in the Foothills of Provo’

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A Provo business is mourning the loss of its owner.

According to Ripple’s Drive In, owner Todd Ripple, passed away over the weekend.

“He died peacefully spending his time doing what he loved, hiking in the Foothills of Provo where he was born and raised,” a Sunday Facebook post reads.

“We appreciate your understanding as we navigate this difficult time,” the post continues. “Todd loved his business and the customers who became family along the way.”

According to the drive-in’s Facebook page, Ripple’s has been family-owned and operated since 1955.