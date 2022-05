BINGHAM CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – Rio Tinto Kennecott is welcoming tours again at the Bingham Canyon Copper Mine.

The self guided tours have been closed down for two years because of COVID-19, but Rio Tinto Kennecott says they’re ready to bring them back.

They put a lot of effort into their visitor’s center, hoping to inspire the next generation of miners.

They also say that all the money made through the visitor’s center goes to local charities.

To book a tour, click here.