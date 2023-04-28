SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — In celebration of Kennecott’s Bingham Canyon Mine’s 120th anniversary of operations, the 2023 season will see the opening of the Rio Tinto Kennecott Visitor Experience on May 1.

The Visitor Experience is a self-guided tour giving guests an inside look into Kennecott’s legendary mining operation, including a dramatic view of the massive open pit.

Open until October 31, 2023, the Visitor Experience aims to educate the public about Kennecott’s role in modern life, safe mining practices, and responsible environmental stewardship. Guests will learn about the mine’s history by getting a first-hand look at the operation, vehicles, and artifacts.

The tour also includes a shuttle to the mine overlook, running every 20 minutes from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Rio Tinto Kennecott’s Bingham Canyon Mine was founded in 1903 and is considered the world’s deepest man-made open-pit mine and one of the top-performing mines in the world for the wealth it’s contributed to the state of Utah. The Bingham Canyon Mine operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to produce copper and other essential materials.

Guests are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance to ensure their visit to the Visitor Experience’s mine overlook.

All proceeds will be donated to the Kennecott Charitable Foundation — a non-profit corporate foundation helping Utah residents by supporting charities that assist vulnerable populations in the Salt Lake Region, donating over $3 million to local charities since its establishment in 1992.

Those who’d like to learn more about the history of the mine during the off-season can take a virtual tour of the operation.