Ridgeline High in Millville locked down Monday morning due to medical incident

MILLVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A lockdown at a high school in Millville was due to a medical incident at the school, according to administration.
The incident happened earlier Monday morning at Ridgeline High School in Millville during the time of class change.
“There was a medical situation that occurred. In order to allow emergency personnel to get the equipment needed into the school without obstructions, the school was temporarily locked down,” stated in a post on the Cache County Sheriff’s Facebook page.
There was no threat to the safety of the students. The lockdown has since been lifted and school has resumed.
- Navajo leaders declare September ‘Navajo Nation Census Month’
- Loveland Living Planet Aquarium asks for help naming baby toucan
- USDA extends free school lunch program for rest of year
- 22-year-old South Salt Lake man dies in Summit County Rollover
- Trump to visit Kenosha this week; Biden calls him a ‘toxic presence’
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.