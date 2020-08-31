Ridgeline High in Millville locked down Monday morning due to medical incident

Courtesy: Ridgeline High

MILLVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A lockdown at a high school in Millville was due to a medical incident at the school, according to administration.

The incident happened earlier Monday morning at Ridgeline High School in Millville during the time of class change.

“There was a medical situation that occurred. In order to allow emergency personnel to get the equipment needed into the school without obstructions, the school was temporarily locked down,” stated in a post on the Cache County Sheriff’s Facebook page.

There was no threat to the safety of the students. The lockdown has since been lifted and school has resumed.

