Rideshare driver sustains minor injuries after multiple-vehicle crash on I-15

Local News
Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – One driver suffered only minor injuries after a multiple-vehicle crash Thursday.

Utah Highway Patrol said the crash happened when a pickup ran out of gas and stopped on the left shoulder on Interstate 15 at milepost 259 in Springville.

The occupants reportedly arranged for a rideshare to pick them up. The rideshare arrived but was on the opposite side of the freeway according to troopers.  

Troopers said the rideshare driver cut across all lanes and was struck almost broadside by a pickup in the HOV lane. The rideshare vehicle overturned and came to a stop on its top in the second lane.

Troopers said a semi with a single box trailer slowed suddenly in the second lane and was hit from behind by a semi with double dump trailers.

A second pickup took evasive action and collided with one of dump truck trailers.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

The crash caused major delays on I-15 during the Thursday evening commute.

