Motorcyclist dead after crash in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Salt Lake City Tuesday afternoon.
Salt Lake City police said a collision between a motorcycle and a car occurred on the 400 South overpass around 2 p.m.
Police said the motorcycle crashed into a car and died on the scene. The two occupants of the car were in good condition.
“There is a person that is deceased on scene. We’re going to investigate this thoroughly and put all the pieces together and figure out what did take place,” said Salt Lake City Police Detective Greg Wilking.
Officers were on the scene for several hours through the afternoon commute investigating the crash.