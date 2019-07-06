Rider flown to hospital after motorcycle hit guardrail near Heber

HEBER CITY (ABC4 News) – A motorcycle rider received life-threatening injuries after hitting the guardrail on S.R. 189 just after 5 p.m. on Friday.

Utah Highway Patrol responded to the crash at milepost 23, six miles south of Heber City.

Troopers said the rider lost control of the motorcycle, went off the road to the right, and crashed into the guardrail.

The male rider injured his head and torso and was taken by life-flight from the scene to a hospital.

S.R. 189 was closed in both directions while troopers investigated.