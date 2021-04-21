Richfield police warning public of multiple scams

RICHFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – The Richfield City Police Department is warning the public of multiple recent scams that has been making the rounds in Utah.

In the first of multiple scams, the department posted on their Facebook page saying they have received multiple reports of people being contacted regarding a warrant for their arrest.

The department clarified that officers will never contact a person regarding a warrant for their arrest.

“Don’t call this back or answer. Block the number,” the department advised in the post.

In another scam, police received reports of people getting texts from USPS regarding a package. Officials advise anyone who receives the texts to delete the message.

Lastly, Richfield police warned of a fraudulent bank scam. In this scam, potential victims receive a text which contains a link to a fraudulent Wells Fargo website. Police advise anyone who receives these texts to delete them and contact your local bank branch for further information.

“Be aware of these and as always never give out your personal information on the phone,” Richfield City police said in the post.