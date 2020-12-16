Richfield man breaks into house, ‘made himself at home’ while teen was inside

RICHFIELD, Utah (ABC4 News) — A Richfield man was arrested after police say he broke into a house and slept on a couch while a teenager was inside Monday.

According to a probable cause statement, police were dispatched to a home in the area of 600 West and 1000 South for a report of a burglary in progress. Officers responded to the scene where they found the suspect, Antonio Ramon Dorse, 38, sleeping on a couch downstairs.

The homeowner who called the police also said that her 16-year-old daughter was in the house at the time.

When officers confronted the suspect to ask him why he was in the home, the suspect said that it was his house.

The suspect then claimed that he had permission to be in the home and that it was his sister’s house.

A probable cause statement said the suspect “made himself at home”, by making a meal inside the house.

Officers searched the suspect and found a used syringe in his pocket.

Dorse was then arrested on charges of burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance