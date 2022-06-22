OREM, Utah (ABC4) – A reward is being offered for the suspects responsible for blowing up a public bathroom at an Orem park.

Orem city officials say the public bathroom in Windsor Park was destroyed after an explosion of some kind. A $500 reward is being offered for any information that leads to a conviction in this incident.

“This is generally not what someone means when they say they blew up a bathroom,” the city says. Authorities say the “senseless vandalism” is part of a disturbing new trend.

“We are witnessing a general uptick in this kind of crappy behavior,” officials say. “Whoever did this has quickly forgotten how precious toilet paper was just a few years ago. It was a rough year with plenty of problems but nobody was lighting toilet paper dispensers on fire back in 2020.”

Those who have any information about the case or the suspects involved can contact local authorities or via direct message on Orem City’s Facebook page.