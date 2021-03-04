Reward offered for information on Provo church fire

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons accused of setting fire to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Provo.

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF), Provo police and fire crews were called to the Church, located at 667 N. 600 E. for a fire.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is now being conducted jointly between Provo Police, Provo Fire, and ATF.

Anyone with information is asked to contact ATF Hotline at 1-888-283-3473 or Provo Police at 801-852-6210.

Information can also be sent via email to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website, or anonymously through the Reportit app, available in your app store or online at reportit.com.