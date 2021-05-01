Returning for 2021: New Harmony Apple Festival and Fall Harvest

NEW HARMONY, Utah (ABC4) – Mark your calendars everyone, the New Harmony Apple Festival, and Fall Harvest is back on!

On April 30, the New Harmony Fire Association announces the revival of the town’s annual festival and harvest for fall 2021.

“It’s back for 2021! Come join us for craft vendors, food, games, music, raffles, and our famous New Harmony Apples!! Support our local firefighters,” they share.

According to the team, the Apple Festival and Fall Harvest is an annual fundraiser which helps supplement their volunteer fire department.

“This will be our 23rd year and over the past 5 years, the Apple Festival has been able to raise over $15,000 for the New Harmony Fire Department,” they add.

Officials say the event will take place rain or shine and will include constant live music, kid’s games, bounce houses, mechanical bull riding, fire safety demonstrations, vendors, food trucks, locally grown produce, and their famous New Harmony Apples.

This event is to take place on Saturday, October 9, at 10 a.m. The festival will be located at New Harmony’s town park.

According to the association, the fundraiser will run for about five hours and is free for all those attending.

For more information, or to sign up as a vendor go to: www.newharmonyfire.org/applefestival