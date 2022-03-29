UTAH (ABC4) – After spending 8 years out of the workforce taking care of her children, Shay Baker said she thought about getting back into the workforce, but she was worried about the transition and if anyone would hire her.

“There were days that I wanted to get back in and that I was sort of bored with stay-at-home mom life, I would look at part-time jobs and they paid 12 bucks an hour,” said Baker.

Baker is one of 23 people who have benefited from the Return Utah program. Launching in April of 2021, Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson started the program to help people who had been out of the workforce for at least two years. In 16 weeks, participants are able to catch up on what they may have missed during their time outside the workforce, while also getting paid.

“Helping them get relevant skills, sharpen their skills, get some experience, something relevant and current to put on their resumes that will help them as they as they look for a job,” said Henderson.

With 12 state agencies participating, in the future officials hope to have all 20 state agencies involved which does more than help the participants.

“We as a state are also benefiting from the wealth of experience, the knowledge and the hard work that they bring to the table,” said Henderson.