Retired Logan Fire Chief passes away, community mourning

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A community is in mourning after a retired Logan Fire Chief passed away Thursday morning.

Captain Brian Holbrook passed away after working for the Logan Fire Department, University of Utah AirMed, and Unified Fire Authority. Cpt. Holbrook was also a paramedic instructor. Officials say Holbrook passed away peacefully in his home, while surrounded by family.

The Logan City Fire Department issued a statement on the retired Fire Chief’s passing saying:

“Captain Holbrook inspired us all with his knowledge and passion for this job. There was no better teacher, no better mentor, and no better friend. He has had a huge influence on the Logan City Fire Department and this community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his beautiful family. Rest in peace Brother Brian.”

The Utah Firefighters Emerald Society also honored Holbrook saying, “Through his career, he impacted countless lives and helped better the community with his educational skills. Rest easy, sir. We will take your watch from here.”

Officials say Holbrook’s funeral details will be released when they are available.



