Retired K9 officer passes away

CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Centerville Police Dept. grieved the loss of one of their own, sharing Wednesday that a retired K9 officer by the name of Joker passed away.

Centerville Police said Joker, along with human Officer Jason Read, was responsible for several drug seizures.

Together, they also made numerous appearances at local schools and community events to educate the public about the important work of police dogs.

Joker was forced into early retirement due to health issues a few years after he joined the force in 2013.

After his retirement, Centerville Police said he lived out the rest of his days with the Read family.

Officer Read passed away in October 2018 from complications of injuries sustained in an off duty motorcycle crash.

We are sad to learn of the passing of one of our retired K9’s. K9 Joker worked with Officer Jason Read beginning in… Posted by Centerville Police Department on Wednesday, July 24, 2019

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: