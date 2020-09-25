Retired K9 Buck with South Salt Lake PD passes away

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) — South Salt Lake police and fire departments honor retired K9 Buck.

Officials with South Salt Lake Fire Department announced the passing of a retired K9, Buck, who served with the South Salt Lake Police Department for nine years.

Buck excelled in explosives detection and search and rescue and served thousands of dedicated hours resulting in an extremely tight bond with his handler.

Buck was escorted by members of the South Salt Lake Fire Department and the South Salt Lake Police Department to the veterinarian clinic the day he passed away.