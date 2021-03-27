Resources for domestic violence victims available in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Resources are available for those involved in “difficult relationships” according to the Centerville Police Department.

On March 26, officials state that “lethality assessments” are available to anyone enduring an abusive companionship.

According to Centerville police, lethality assessments help determine what resources an individual needs if in an abusive relationship.

Not only does the department offer lethality assessments but they also offer other resources.

“We offer an array of free, confidential services. No matter when the abuse happened,” writes the police department.

Officers say they offer the following services:

24/7 Crisis Support

Shelter

Hope Housing

Outreach

Lethality Assessment Partnership

DV Support Groups

Children’s Services

Protective Orders

Therapy

Help for Family and Friends

If you would like to reach out to Centerville’s 24/7 Crisis Support dial 801-444-9161.

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465).

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately.