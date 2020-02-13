Residents voice concern over proposed Parley’s Interchange Project

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A group of residents clashing Wednesday with a proposal from the Utah Department of Transportation over a proposal to reconfigure the busy interchange at the mouth of Parley’s Canyon.

UDOT’s proposal is to redesign the Interstate 80 and I-215 interchange at the mouth of Parley’s which would extend to 2300 East and impact Foothill Drive.

Wednesday night, UDOT hosted an informational meeting at Highland High school to discuss the project with residents. A group called “Say No to Foothill Freeway” was there to voice their concerns.

“UDOT needs to be more creative. We can’t add more lanes and expect the environment to be good, expect the people who are affected by these changes to be made whole. It’s not going to happen,” said Joe Sargetakis, who is opposed to the project.

Representatives with UDOT says the purpose of the project is to improve safety and reduce congestion.

“UDOT is trying to be proactive with this project and get ahead of the growth that’s starting to occur in the Salt Lake Valley. There’s been an increase in traffic congestion and traffic flow so we’re trying to get out ahead of the game,” said Beck Stromness, UDOT Project Manager.

If you’d like to learn more about the project, visit https://www.parleyseis.com.

