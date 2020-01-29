Residents speak out about Olympia Hills. So, what’s next?

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Hundreds took to Copper Mountain Middle School to tell the Salt Lake County Council how they feel about the proposed Olympia Hills Development.

Signs line the street into Copper Mountain Middle School stating #OHno to the Olympia Hills Development. Inside it standing room only in the school auditorium.

Many neighboring residents say they are for smart development and growth, they love master plans, but this development will bring too many problems to the area.

“The county council needs to vote no on this because it is not the right development for this area,” said Lisa Brown with Utah for Responsible Growth.

The biggest concern is the density.

“I want them to decide what our growth in this part of the valley can be first and then decide how we are going to grow,” said Sherrie Ricks.

Across the 933 acres will be 6.8 units per acre – creating 6,330 new homes.

Riverton’s Mayor Trent Staggs told the crowd that’s above the county’s general plan of three to five units per acre and doesn’t consider impact fees.

Cory Shupe the Olympia Hills Development Team Coordinator said, “We do meet that general plan. As Olympia is being contemplated now, we meet the requirements of that general plan.”

Developers say they have businesses that are ready to move in for a “live, play, work” environment.

“Have we talked to them? Yes. Are they interested? Absolutely. Will they sign and say they are going to come here? We have nothing to give them because we don’t have an approval yet,” Shupe added.

Another concern is traffic.

“Mountain View Corridor won’t be done by then. It’s not even funded now,” one resident said. “A suggestion would be that you delay voting until there is funding for the Mountain View Corridor at least within a year of this starting.”

Many say the infrastructure won’t be there for those traveling in and out of the proposed community.

“Think of how many cars that is going to be traveling through West Jordan, traveling through South Jordan, traveling through Riverton to get to way out here by the copper mine,” said Brown. “There are too many negative impacts with the amount of traffic it would require, with the amount of infrastructure, including water, all of these things that play into making a good development.”

Others are worried about wildfires and not getting out.

Shupe said, “Can we accommodate that type of emergency? Absolutely, we can.”

Teddy Hodges of Herriman disagreed saying, “This development is not a good deal. It’s not even a great deal. It’s not better than 1.0, 2.0 is better but you can’t make a turd polish any better.”

Most of these residents asking the council to wait for what they consider much-needed information.

“When we have the Southwest Vision Study complete you won’t be causing undue burden to people needing homes nor to this developer,” said Tracy Avery of Herriman.

Salt Lake County Council will hear two readings and vote on February 4th and 11th.

County officials say it needs to pass both times for Olympia Hills to move forward.



