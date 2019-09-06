Residents seek answers as unmaintained property poses threat to their homes

LAKE POINT, Utah (ABC4 News) – Tooele County residents jumped into action this week to create defensible space around their homes as the Green Ravine Fire posed a threat to their properties.

Although the fire has changed course and is no longer a threat, residents want to know who is responsible to clear out the dry vegetation that separates their homes from the mountain.

“Up until my property line we did a fairly good job but when other people own a property it’s kind of harder to manage. Like, who is supposed to manage that?” Gail Hansen rhetorically asked ABC4’s Brittany Johnson.

Hansen has lived in the area for a year-and-a-half and says the dry, dead grass hasn’t been maintained.

“It isn’t watered, it isn’t an irrigated area. So, pretty much it gets watered when it rains. My understanding is it’s supposed to be kind of a pasture area,” she said.

Hansen says the area extends beyond the property line of people living in the area and it’s not their responsibility.

“We were told it was supposed to be maintained. I don’t know if the full distance is supposed to be maintained. I know about six feet off of the walking trail on either side has been mowed down and maintained that way.”

Hansen hopes this fire was a teachable moment and wants whoever is responsible for the area to create defensible space.

“Even looking at putting in a drainage swell, just so then there’s that bigger defensible space between the homeowners and the community property.”

A private meeting between the Homeowners Association and the Property Developer is supposed to take place Thursday night to address the issue. ABC4 News requested a comment and will update this story once it becomes available.

