Residents optimistic about changes to come with US-89 expansion project

by: JORDAN VERDADEIRO

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Phase one of the US-89 expansion project in Davis and Weber counties is underway, which means folks who live nearby and access the highway are seeing changes. 

This is Jim Palkovich. He lives on Gentile Street in Layton. He says the expansion is a good thing. 

“There’s been some fatalities out here years ago out of gentile street, on 89 because of the speed,” said Palkovich. 

The project team made an accelerated schedule to finish US-89 updates and impacts are expected in March. 

UDOT plans to remove traffic signals to reduce the risk of crashes.

“The cars really go by fast here, I have trouble getting out of my driveway,” added Palkovich. 

We spoke to residents who say UDOT has reached out with settlements and they understand it’s a progress project. 

“Any type of a renewal like this, progress it’s called, for some people, it’s good for some people it isn’t, but I’m kind of in the middle it’s not bothering me that much,” said Palkovich. 

All residents are hoping for right now, is a safer more effective roadway for the surrounding area.

Over 9 miles of mainline reconstruction, six bridges and interchanges are expected to be done by 2023.

