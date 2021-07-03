Residents in high-risk areas are on edge amid firework concerns

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Starting Friday, fireworks are legal to set off across the state. While some cities implemented all-out bans, some residents in high-risk areas are on edge.

Devn and Rosanna Corniss have lived on Edgecombe Drive since 1965 and they’re more worried about fireworks this year than ever before.

“This is an unusual year. It’s hotter than usual… it’s drier than usual,” resident Devn Corniss said.

Despite there being a city-wide ban in Salt Lake City, they are worried that won’t stop some Utahns from celebrating this weekend. Especially given one of the best views of the city is right in their backyard.

“If you look just feet across the street, you’ll see this beautiful hillside covered in dry grass. And one stray sparkler and that whole hillside will be ablaze and the entire street will be at risk,” resident Devn Corniss said.

This neighborhood remembers how dangerously close a firework caused fire got to their homes a few years back.

“It had come up the hillside and it just took over the entire hillside here across the street. It was in their backyard, we were seeing flames up to the rooflines it was a little nerve-racking,” resident Jacque Moulding said.

Many neighbors in the area are hoping those who are planning on setting off fireworks this year despite the ban, will reconsider.

“One sparkler can bring down 8 or 10 homes there… is it worth it? We’re all patriots, we believe in this country, this country is about having respect for each other, it’s about protecting each others freedom and today protecting each other is about not starting fires,” Devn Corniss said.

If people choose to set them off anyway, the community has a plan in place to help stop them from doing so.

“The community has hired some policemen to be out here on those nights to help patrol. We also have some people who have volunteered to stand out and do a shift on the street…just informing people the park closed at 11 p.m. and that fireworks are not allowed,” Moulding said.

While there is no question this neighborhood will be on high alert this weekend, many residents said there is a sense of comfort knowing everyone living on that street will protect one another’s homes.