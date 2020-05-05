Residential community planned around Tooele Valley Temple

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced plans for a residential community to be built around the new Tooele Valley Utah Temple being built in Erda.

According to a press release issued by the Church, the plan is to build a new “walkable, sustainable, high-quality residential community” around the site of the Tooele Valley Utah Temple that will be located northwest of the intersection of Erda Way and Highway 36.

The project is being proposed by Suburban Land Reserve, Inc. (SLR), a tax-paying real estate investment affiliate of the Church. The company has released their plans showing what the community will look like.

“This development will improve and enhance the vacant land around the temple site for generations to come,” said Ashley Powell, managing director of Investment Properties. “We are committed to developing a vibrant neighborhood where people of different ages and income levels will enjoy living within walking distance of the temple. The temple’s timeless architecture and manicured grounds will be a beautiful, enduring central feature of the community for all who will live there, regardless of religious affiliation.”

The plan still needs to be approved by the Tooele County Commission. The community will be built on 32 acres of open space, parks and walking trails set among single-family homes, as well as a 55+ active adult community of attached homes.

“In addition to contributing to needed utility infrastructure around the temple, this community will help protect the temple and create a place where people can enjoy the setting of this sacred building in ways that are important and meaningful to them,” said Steve Romney, president of SLR.

The timeline for construction has not been determined nor has a groundbreaking date for the temple.