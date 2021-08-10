Rescuers help man, too weak to climb, down from Mt. Timpanogos

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Rescuers in Utah County helped a man from Arkansas down from Mt. Timpanogos after he became too weak to continue the climb down.

Just after 9 a.m. on Monday, the Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue and North Fork Ambulance from Sundance responded to the Aspen Grove trailhead in Provo Canyon for a man hiking down from Mt. Timpanogos who was unable to continue on his own.

The 59-year-old Arkansas man had come to Utah specifically to hike the second-highest summit of the Wasatch Mountains.

They began their hike on Monday and made it to Emerald Lake before deciding to turn around and hike back down.

Some time later, the Sheriff’s Office says the man, who had some challenging medical history, became too weak to continue down.

Rescuers say a brother hiked down while the man rested. When the brother went back to check on the man, he found the man had made no progress down the mountain. He had also run out of food and water.

Another hiker reported coming across the man and realizing he was not doing well, but the man did not want help. This hiker contacted Central Utah Dispatch, prompting a response from rescuers.

The man was stabilized, Utah County SAR placed him in a wheeled Stokes basket and carried him off the mountain.

From there, the man was able to leave with his family. He is expected to recover.