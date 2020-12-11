SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) — Salt Lake County Sheriff Search and Rescue, Unified Police, and bystanders rescued a seriously injured hiker who fell from Neff’s Canyon Thursday evening.

According to a Facebook post, the hiker was in critical condition upon leaving the Search and Rescue team’s care. The pictures below were taken from Salt Lake Sheriff Search and Rescue’s Facebook page.

Search and Rescue responded to the call at around 4:35 p.m., according to the post. The hiker, who was located on a steep slope in icy conditions, fell from the cliffs above a small cave located on the south side of the canyon about a mile from the trailhead.

Due to the reported serious nature of the hiker’s injuries, Unified police deployed Life Flight to perform a hoist operation to transport the hiker to safety. Life Flight also lowered a medic to the ground to help the hiker.

Three teams from Salt Lake County Sheriff Search and Rescue responded to the situation, including a team to quickly assess the situation, one team with climbing gear, and a third for backup. Two bystanders assisted throughout the rescue, officials say.

Officials have not provided specific information concerning the extent of the hiker’s injuries or his current condition. No information has been provided in regards to how the crews received word of the hiker. ABC4 will provide more information as it becomes available.