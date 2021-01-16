Rescue teams respond to Mount Timpanogos Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Rescue teams respond to Mount Timpanogos in order to help an injured hiker, Saturday.

On January 16, crews were dispatched to locate a 30-year-old hiker with an injured back near Emerald Lake at over 10,000 feet.

As rescue members secured the patient, Lifelight flew him over to an Aspen Grove and North Fork ambulance, which then took him to Utah Valley Hospital.

“At over 10,000’ elevation it would have taken responders many hours to bring the patient down had they been required to hike up and carry him out,” informs the Utah County Sheriff.

@UCSO_SAR, @NorthForkFireUT & @Intermountain LifeFlight responded to Mt. Timp where a 30 year old man injured his back near Emerald Lake at over 10,000’ elevation. LifeFlight flew him to Aspen Grove and North Fork ambulance took him to Utah Valley Hospital. @UCSO 1/2 pic.twitter.com/RoJjyQFd1X — Utah County Sheriff (@UCSO) January 17, 2021

The patient’s condition is unknown at this time.