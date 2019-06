SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Crews in Salt Lake City recovered a body found floating in the Jordan River Thursday morning.

According to Salt Lake City Fire Department, its swift water rescue crews were called to 300 North at the Jordan River around 9:30 a.m.

The body recovered was later identified Keith Fulcher, 36, of Salt Lake City.

The man’s cause of death has not been released at this time.

