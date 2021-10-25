Rescue team helps hiker after ‘unexpected’ chest pain in Utah County

CEDAR HILLS, Utah (ABC4) – Utah County rescue teams were called out to help a man after an “unexpected incident” above Cedar Hills Friday afternoon.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue received a report of a man with severe chest pain on a less-traveled trail in the hills above Cedar Hills shortly before 1 p.m.

A medical team was rushed to the end of the driveable trail along with members from the Lone Peak Fire Department. A second SAR team was close behind.

Teams set out on foot through muddy terrain from there, having to hike over a mile with 1,200 feet in vertical gain to get to the patient.

Because the cloud ceiling was too low for Life Flight, the Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter was called in. While waiting for the hoist from DPS, crews were able to assess the man and help him warm up.

The Utah County Sheriff’s SAR shared the below video of the man being hoisted into the helicopter.

By 4 p.m., all crews were off the mountain.

“This was an unexpected incident for someone who did all the right things to get help to him. He had gear sufficient for the hike and was able to get a call out quickly and provide GPS coordinates,” the Utah County Sheriff’s SAR team explains.