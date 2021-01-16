Rescue team deploy to assist injured sledder

LONE PEAK, Utah (ABC4) – Rescue team members deploy to help a sledder involved in a crash, Friday.

On January 15, Lone Peak Fire District and Utah County Search and Rescue were dispatched to a sledding accident in the bowl across from Tibble Fork Reservoir.

“Our crew deployed a stokes basket and ferried it across the ice with our banana rescue boat,” shares the crew.

Search and Rescue was then able to set up a hasty haul system to address the icy slope.

“Please be cautious of the ice, and steep slopes,” informs the team.

The condition of the patient involved is unknown at this time.

According to the Division of Natural Resources, ice is never 100% safe.

“Falling through the ice and into cold water can put you in an extremely dangerous situation. It is important to be extra careful whenever you head out onto the ice,” they share.