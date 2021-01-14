Reports: Passengers accused of harassing Sen. Romney added to Delta’s no-fly list

Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee member Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks during the committee’s business meeting where it will consider new subpoenas in the “Crossfire Hurricane”/Burisma investigation on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

(ABC4) – The passengers accused of harassing Utah’s Sen. Mitt Romney while traveling from Salt Lake City to Washington D.C. are now on Delta Air Lines’ no-fly list, according to a report.

Reuters reports that 880 are now on Delta’s no-fly list for not complying with mask requirements while others are banned for “harassing other passengers or unruly behavior related to the U.S. election results.”

CNBC‘s Carl Quintanilla says that includes customers involved in incidents targeting Sen. Romney and Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian told Reuters that Delta has placed passengers involved in incidents that targeted senators Mitt Romney and Lindsey Graham on its no-fly list.

On Jan. 5, a day before the deadly riot on Capitol Hill while the Senate met to confirm Joe Biden’s Electoral Colleg victory, videos showed Sen. Romney confronted by self-described “patriots” at Salt Lake International Airport.

Two videos were posted to separate Twitter accounts – which are now either suspended or unavailable – showed Sen. Romney confronted by a woman while waiting to board the flight and passengers aboard the flight yelling “traitor” and “traitor Mitt.”

The senator is among a group of Republicans that condemned others trying to overturn the presidential election.

Utah’s second senator, Republican Mike Lee, tweeted the next morning, condemning the actions seen in the videos above.

Sen. Lee says, in part, “We as a country need to be better than this.”

No matter our political differences let’s all treat each other with respect and decency. Harassing your political opponents on a plane is not acceptable. Harassing your political opponents at their home is not acceptable. We as a country need to be better than this. — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) January 6, 2021

Following the violence at the Capitol last week, American Airlines and Delta announced they are working with law enforcement and airport agencies in the Washington area to ensure the safety of travelers and workers.

American increased staffing at Washington-area airports “as a precautionary measure” and stopped serving alcohol on flights to and from the area, a spokesman said.

In early August, Delta confirmed it had banned 100 anti-maskers from taking their flights and gone a step further by adding them to a “no fly” list.

On January 13, FAA Administrator Steve Dickson signed an order that directs “a stricter legal enforcement policy against unruly airline passengers in the wake of recent, troubling incidents.”

This includes incidents stemming from passengers refusing to wear masks and the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“Passengers who interfere with, physically assault, or threaten to physically assault aircraft crew or anyone else on an aircraft face stiff penalties, including fines of up to $35,000 and imprisonment. This dangerous behavior can distract, disrupt, and threaten crewmembers’ safety functions,” FAA says.