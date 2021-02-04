Reported sexual assault under investigation at University of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Authorities say they are searching for two unidentified males after a sexual assault incident was reported on the University of Utah’s campus.

The university shared a safety warning with the community shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday.

According to the report, the University of Utah Police Department received a delayed report of a sexual assault that occurred on campus between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 3.

The report came from a University of Utah healthcare worker to the police.

The victim says they were on their way to meet someone on campus and reported that two unidentified males approached from behind a dumpster and proceeded to sexually assault the victim.

According to the alert from the University of Utah, the victim is not affiliated with the university but University Safety crisis support specialists are working with the victim.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the situation and anticipate an update to the campus community before noon on Thursday, February 4.

There are no additional details about the persons of interest available at this time.

