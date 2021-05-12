Report: Utah the state with best economic outlook for 14th year in a row

FILE – This March 8, 2018, file photo, shows the exterior of the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – For the 14th year in a row, Utah has been ranked as the state with the best economic outlook.

The ranking comes from Rich States, Poor States: ALEC-Laffer State Economic Competitiveness Index.

Senate President J. Stuart Adams released the following statement, saying:

“Utah’s strong economy is a result of smart, conservative economic tax policy. For the 14th year in a row, Utah secured the top ranking for economic outlook in ALEC’s Rich States, Poor States, validating the hard work and dedication of former and current lawmakers.



“This achievement was no easy feat as our state weathered earthquakes, hurricane winds and a global pandemic.



“Being selected for the 14th year in a row doesn’t just happen by chance. Years of planning and preparation placed our state in a strong position to recover and succeed during a year like 2020. Our commitment to excellent policy drives our decisions and will keep our state moving in a positive upward trajectory.”

Utah has been named the third best state in the nation by US News & World Report, which recently released the rankings based on health care, education, economy, infrastructure, opportunity, fiscal stability, crime and corrections, and natural environment.

In response, the Office of the Governor released a statement from Governor Spencer Cox, which reads:

“These rankings confirm what Utahns have known for years: Utah is the best state in the nation for economic opportunity, for education and for quality of life. I’m extremely proud of this recognition and look forward to an even more prosperous 2021 for all Utahns.”

Utah currently has the lowest unemployment rate at 2.9%, which contributed to Gov. Cox recently putting an end to increased federal unemployment benefits from the COVID-19 pandemic.