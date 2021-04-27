Report: Two Utah high schools rank among top 500 in the nation

(ABC4) – Two Utah schools were ranked among the top 500 in the latest U.S. News Best High Schools Rankings.
The annual report ranks thousands of schools based college readiness, student performance on state assessments, and graduation rates.
Schools that claim the top spots in the rankings are those where students excell on state tests, participate in and earn qualifying scores on various college-level exams, and graduate at high proportions, according to U.S. News.
In the 2021 rankings, nearly 18,000 public high schools are ranked, featuring a mix of charter, magnet, and traditional schools.
Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Virginia took the top ranking, followed by Academic Magnet High School in South Carolina. These schools have ranked in these spots before, according to U.S. News.
How Utah schools ranked
Below is a list of Utah’s high schools that ranked in the top 2,000, as well as their national ranking:
- Beehive Science and Technology Academy: 224
- InTech Collegiate High School: 383
- Karl G Maeser Preparatory Academy: 506
- Skyline High: 623
- Northern Utah Academy for Math Engineering and Science: 657
- Davis High: 829
- American Preparatory Academy – Draper #3: 968
- Academy for Math Engineering and Science (Ames): 1,120
- Park City High: 1,229
- Itineris Early College High: 1,263
- Salt Lake Center for Science Education: 1,321
- Corner Canyon High: 1,324
- Viewmont High: 1,554
- Brighton High: 1,718
- Timpview High: 1,794
- Timpanogos High: 1,818
- Woods Cross High: 1,892
In total, over 160 Utah schools were included in U.S. News’ rankings. To see the full rankings, visit U.S. News.