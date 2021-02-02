Rep. Stewart and others introduce bill to combat gender-based violence

WASHINGTON D.C (ABC4) – Congressman Chris Stewart, (R) Utah joined Reps. Meng, (D) New York, Frankel (D) Florida, Diaz-Balart, (R) Florida, and Houlahan, (D) Pennsylvania, in introducing the Safe from the Start Act.

The bipartisan bill would help improve U.S. efforts to combat gender-based violence in humanitarian emergencies across the globe, according to a press release.

Following the bill’s introduction, Congressman Stewart issued the following statement:

“America will always defend and support the most vulnerable—at home and abroad. In times of crisis and conflict, Americans continuously step up and show compassion through leading humanitarian efforts. This bill builds on those values by ensuring children and women across the world are protected from gender-based violence.” –Rep. Chris Stewart

The Safe from the Start Act states:

“Incidences of gender-based violence have been proven to increase dramatically during emergencies, whether they be natural disasters, war, or pandemics. Since the onset of COVID, the impact of the virus has increased exposure of women and girls to domestic violence, lack of access to medicine and telehealth, and disruptions in income.”

According to the act, crises like the COVID-19 pandemic increase the risk for gender-based violence, which is exactly what “Safe from the Start” is set up to mitigate. It adds that an estimated 1 in 5 women have experienced sexual violence during humanitarian emergencies, although the numbers are likely higher given the barriers associated with disclosure.