Rep McAdams says he’s willing to work with president on immigration but is troubled by rhetoric

FILE – In this Wednesday, May 22, 2019 file photo migrants mainly from Central America guide their children through the entrance of a World War II-era bomber hanger in Deming, N.M. A panel of appeals court judges in California will hear arguments in the long-running battle between advocates for immigrant children and the U.S. government over conditions in detention and holding facilities near the southwest border. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio, File)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – President Trump is pushing off his call to arrest and deport illegal immigrants across the country.

In a tweet, he said deportations will start in two weeks if lawmakers don’t address asylum and loophole problems at the southern border.

“I’m willing to work with the president to overhaul our immigration system,” said Representative Ben McAdams, (D) Utah.

McAdams, Utah’s only Democrat in Congress, says he backs a comprehensive approach to securing the border and immigration reform.

“We have to reform the immigration system so that people can come here legally. We do have to secure the border because we have illegal drugs and guns that come into this country,” he said.

While he is willing to work with the president on that, he says he’s troubled by the approach.

He says the president needs to turn down the rhetoric.

“There are people who are terrified at some of the threats or tweets that are coming from the president, and I think we are better than this as a country,” McAdams said.

FILE -May 29, 2019(U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP, File)

He also says what’s happening at the border must stop.

“We should never be having kids isolated at the border from their family for months on end in unsafe, and unsanitary living conditions,” said McAdams.

Immigration agents planned to arrest and deport about 2,000 immigrant families in ten cities nationwide on Sunday.

A senior immigration official says those immigrants have court-ordered removals.

