Local News

Rep. Curtis talks air quality solutions on multi-stop tour

By:
Posted: May 28, 2019 / 02:28 PM MDT / Updated: May 28, 2019 / 05:19 PM MDT

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – All the rain we've been getting of late is really helping to clear the air we breathe.

But, we all know it won't be long before the hazy summer skies take over.

"Transit will only work if it's convenient, you know if I don't have to go very far to get it, if it's affordable and if it gets me where I'm going in a similar amount of time," said Lt. Governor Spencer Cox, (R) Utah.

Cox was speaking to Representative John Curtis, who is embarking on a clean air tour to discuss solutions.

"We are going to move from the Capitol today, all the way down to Moab tomorrow using everything from transit, to walking and biking, hopefully, setting a good example," said Curtis, (R) Utah.

He's meeting with state leaders, local organizations and concerned citizens because he says everyone plays a role.

"We're all looking for that one magical, federal bullet that just fixes all this and it's elusive; it's not really there. So, we need to work on it at an individual level, a state level, a city level, a federal level," said Curtis.

The tour included a stop at Murray Central Station for a townhall-style meeting.

Participants had the congressman's ear for about an hour.

"It's important that our federal delegation understands and gets engaged with our local air quality issues, and they can have a big role to play," said Thom Carter with UCAIR.

Carter says that federal role includes transportation, vehicle standards, and planning.

Curtis says he's committed to that role, but as he jumps from bus to train he's also using the tour to emphasize the personal choices we make daily.

"Some of the most important things we can do are individual actions. If all of us will do our part this becomes much easier," Curtis said.

This was a huge year for air quality funding at the state level. State lawmakers secured more than $29 million for the cause.

In most years it's closer to $2 million.

 

What others are clicking on:

Video shows Alex Whipple the morning of Lizzy's disappearance

Nevada mother's birth caught on camera by son while dad drives

The Justice Files: Good Samaritan becomes suspect in apartment fire

One man - one flag - one Memorial Day message

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Local News Stories

Download Our Apps Today

ABC4 Utah News App
Download the ABC4 Utah News App on the Apple Store
Download the ABC4 Utah News App on the Google Play Store
ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App
Download the ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App
Download the ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App

Trending Video

  • I-80 on-ramp from SLC Airport closes Sunday

    I-80 on-ramp from SLC Airport closes Sunday

  • Former scout leader convicted of child sex abuse arrested on 20 counts child pornography

    Former scout leader convicted of child sex abuse arrested on 20 counts child pornography

  • Inside the new Millennium Falcon ride at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge!

    Inside the new Millennium Falcon ride at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge!

  • 911 call released in Lizzy Shelley case

    911 call released in Lizzy Shelley case

  • Salt Lake Center for Science Education

    Salt Lake Center for Science Education

  • Record flooding causes levee breach in western Arkansas

    Record flooding causes levee breach in western Arkansas

  • Grand opening at Star Wars Galaxy's Edge

    Grand opening at Star Wars Galaxy's Edge

  • Will Godzilla be king of the box office?

    Will Godzilla be king of the box office?

  • Millennium Falcon Smuggler's Run

    Millennium Falcon Smuggler's Run

  • UDOT to close I-80 airport on-ramp eastbound

    UDOT to close I-80 airport on-ramp eastbound

  • Helmet safety: two deaths in one week

    Helmet safety: two deaths in one week

  • West High hits 8 home runs to win 5A title

    West High hits 8 home runs to win 5A title

More Stories

Trending Gallery

Memorial Day 2019 Photos: Locals honor those who gave it all
Memorial Day 2019 Photos: Locals honor those who gave it all

Memorial Day 2019 Photos: Locals honor those who gave it all

Local News /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss