Rep. Curtis talks air quality solutions on multi-stop tour

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – All the rain we've been getting of late is really helping to clear the air we breathe.

But, we all know it won't be long before the hazy summer skies take over.

"Transit will only work if it's convenient, you know if I don't have to go very far to get it, if it's affordable and if it gets me where I'm going in a similar amount of time," said Lt. Governor Spencer Cox, (R) Utah.

Cox was speaking to Representative John Curtis, who is embarking on a clean air tour to discuss solutions.

"We are going to move from the Capitol today, all the way down to Moab tomorrow using everything from transit, to walking and biking, hopefully, setting a good example," said Curtis, (R) Utah.

He's meeting with state leaders, local organizations and concerned citizens because he says everyone plays a role.

"We're all looking for that one magical, federal bullet that just fixes all this and it's elusive; it's not really there. So, we need to work on it at an individual level, a state level, a city level, a federal level," said Curtis.

The tour included a stop at Murray Central Station for a townhall-style meeting.

Participants had the congressman's ear for about an hour.

"It's important that our federal delegation understands and gets engaged with our local air quality issues, and they can have a big role to play," said Thom Carter with UCAIR.

Carter says that federal role includes transportation, vehicle standards, and planning.

Curtis says he's committed to that role, but as he jumps from bus to train he's also using the tour to emphasize the personal choices we make daily.

"Some of the most important things we can do are individual actions. If all of us will do our part this becomes much easier," Curtis said.

This was a huge year for air quality funding at the state level. State lawmakers secured more than $29 million for the cause.

In most years it's closer to $2 million.

