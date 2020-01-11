Rep. Curtis calls for ‘Martha Hughes Canon’ Day

WASHINGTON (ABC4 News) – Utah Representative John Curtis spoke on the House floor introducing a bipartisan resolution to create National Martha Hughes Cannon Day.

The resolution would help celebrate the history of women in politics which began with Utah senator — Martha Hughes Cannon.

“One hundred and twenty-three years ago Martha Hughes Cannon was sworn into the Utah State Senate. she became the first female senator in Utah and in the country. My wife is quick to remind me she won that office by defeating her husband,” said Curtis.

If passed it would designate every January 11 as National Marth Hughes Cannon Day.

