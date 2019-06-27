Rep. Chris Stewart appalled by treatment of children at the border

FILE – In this Wednesday, May 22, 2019 file photo migrants mainly from Central America guide their children through the entrance of a World War II-era bomber hanger in Deming, N.M. A panel of appeals court judges in California will hear arguments in the long-running battle between advocates for immigrant children and the U.S. government over conditions in detention and holding facilities near the southwest border. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio, File)

Washington (ABC4 News) – Congressman Chris Stewart says he is appalled at the way children are being treated at the Mexico border.

Stewart acknowledged the humanitarian crisis during the House Budget Committee hearing Wednesday.

“I don’t think we have a crisis at the border, I think we have three crises,” said Stewart. “One of them is obviously humanitarian, something that every one of us in this room cares about, one of them is security, and the third one is political; our political crisis here in D.C. and our inability to fix this. And I think frankly, the political crisis may be the more difficult to fix.”

He also addressed the issues of human trafficking at the border, commenting about how infants can be purchased for $80 and then used to enter the United States. The same act is sometimes repeated with the same child multiple time according to Stewart.

“The difficulties these individuals face on their journey, especially the children, are truly heart breaking. As a member of the Appropriations Committee, I have voted numerous times to support keeping children with their parents whenever possible. I am pro families. I am pro legal immigration.”