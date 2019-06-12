Newsfore Opt-In Form

Rep. Chris Stewart aims to improve access to suicide prevention resources

WASHINGTON (ABC4 News) – Congressman Chris Stewart is hoping to improve how existing suicide prevention resources are accessed.

On Tuesday he introduced the Improving Mental Health Access for Students Act with California Congressman J. Luis Correa.

The bipartisan legislation aims to raise college students’ awareness of the resources available to them. The bill will require colleges and universities to provide the information for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline; Crisis Text Line; and a campus mental health center, if available, on student ID cards.

“A loss of life at any age is tragic, but it is especially heartbreaking losing students at such an exciting and pivotal time in their lives, said Rep. Stewart. “This bill will make existing critical resources more visible for those in crisis and improve mental health across college campuses.”

Remember you are not alone. The national suicide hotline is 1-800-273-8255.

